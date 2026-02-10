Chandigarh: MP Tewari asks Centre to create clear plan to prevent air pollution

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Monday raised the issue of air quality and the government’s strategy to prevent air pollution in the Lok Sabha. MP Tewari asked the Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, Bhupinder Yadav, about the reasons for the failure to prevent the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital. MP Tewari asked the Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, Bhupinder Yadav, about the reasons for the failure to prevent the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital. (HT Photo for representation)

In his query, Tewari pointed out that the region remained at severe levels – around 400 or above – for nearly three consecutive months-despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the specific lapses identified in its implementation or enforcement. He also asked the minister to comment on the current status of the national and major city-wise levels of PM 2.5, PM 10 and key pollutants and extent to which these exceed national standards and WHO Guidelines.

Tewari emphasised that it is important to tell the people whether the government has examined successful international air-quality models, including Beijing’s measures such as coal phase-outs, low-emission zones, and strict compliance mechanisms for applicability in India.

“The measures proposed to be adopted or scaled up in the country to ensure that vulnerable groups are not disproportionately burdened and whether a review of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act has been planned and if so, whether it is likely to include a time-bound, city-wise action plan with independent monitoring and public disclosure”, questioned Tewari.