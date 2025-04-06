Menu Explore
Chandigarh MP Tewari calls for swift implementation of MPLADS work

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari said swift and quality implementation of projects was essential to deliver the benefits of development directly to the people; he emphasised his commitment to ensuring that MPLADS funds were utilised efficiently for high-impact projects that benefit residents across the city

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Saturday urged the UT administration officials for timely execution and proper sanctioning of the works proposed under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

A review meeting under the chairmanship of Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari was held at the UT Guest House on Saturday to assess the progress and implementation of various developmental works under the scheme. (HT File)
A review meeting under the chairmanship of Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari was held at the UT Guest House on Saturday to assess the progress and implementation of various developmental works under the scheme. (HT File)

A review meeting under the chairmanship of Tewari was held at the UT Guest House on Saturday to assess the progress and implementation of various developmental works under the scheme.

Tewari said swift and quality implementation of projects was essential to deliver the benefits of development directly to the people. Tewari emphasised his commitment to ensuring that MPLADS funds were utilised efficiently for high-impact projects that benefit residents across the city.

Key officials, including municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, additional deputy commissioner Amandeep Bhatti, and other senior officers from the departments concerned were present during the meeting.

