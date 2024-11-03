Chandigarh: Murder convict stabbed to death in Khuda Jassu village

Police arrested three youths for murdering a 25-year-old man murder convict near Khuda Jassu village on Friday night. The victim, Rishab, was a resident of Janata Colony in Nayagaon. Released from jail recently, he was attacked with knives and sharp weapons, leading to fatal injuries, said police. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Anna of Jhampur, Punjab, 26; Pankaj of Sector 25, Chandigarh, 25; and Nakul of Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh, 20.

As per investigators, Rishab was passing by a wall near Khuda Jassu, when the accused attacked him. Initial investigations suggest that the attack might have been motivated by revenge, as the victim was involved in a murder case in Nayagaon a few years ago. After his release from jail , the assailants may have targeted him in retaliation for their friend’s murder.

After police were informed, they swiftly responded to the scene and took Rishab to GMSH, Sector 16. But he was declared brought dead. The accused were booked for murder and subsequently apprehended.