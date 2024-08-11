Chandigarh: Nephew stabs man amid argument over property

A man stabbed his 44-year-old uncle in the waist and chest following a heated argument over ownership of a commercial property at the Sector 38-D market on Friday night. Chandigarh Police booked Mohit under Sections 126 (2), 118 (1) and 351 (2) of BNS, and launched a manhunt to arrest him. (HT Photo)

The victim, Dinesh Gupta, a resident of Dadumajra Colony (DMC), Sector 38, told the police that he was attending to some work in the market. There, his nephew Mohit confronted him about a shop in DMC, claiming it was owed to him. When he suggested that they discuss the matter in the morning, Mohit got enraged and threatened to kill him, alleged Dinesh.

Amid the confrontation, Mohit pulled out a knife, and stabbed him in the right side of his waist and left side of the chest, before fleeing the scene, he further alleged.

Passers-by alerted the police and a PCR vehicle rushed Dinesh to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Police booked Mohit under Sections 126 (2), 118 (1) and 351 (2) of BNS, and launched a manhunt to arrest him.