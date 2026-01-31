Chandigarh: New mayor deliberates on infra upgrade, daily cattle management at city gaushalas

Marking his first field visit after assuming office, new city mayor Saurabh Joshi conducted an extensive inspection of Gaushala, Raipur Kalan; Gaushala, Industrial Area Phase-I; and the Cattle Pond, Industrial Area Phase-I on Friday. During the inspection, he reviewed the infrastructure facilities and overall cattle management under the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC). The mayor also conducted a thorough on-site assessment of the structural condition of gaushalas, cattle sheds, water supply systems, fodder availability, sanitation standards, and overall infrastructure. (HT Photo)

During the visit, the mayor directed that milk generated from MC-operated gaushalas be supplied to city-based orphanages starting tomorrow, underlining the MC’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusive welfare. He also instructed the engineering wing to explore a detailed plan to convert the existing animal incinerator plant into a biogas-based incinerator, which would be more economical and environmentally sustainable.

Detailed deliberations were held on infrastructure upgradation, strengthening daily cattle management practices, and providing better shelter and health facilities for animals.

Emphasising the importance of animal welfare, the mayor stressed the need to further streamline cattle management systems while ensuring proper health, hygiene, and nutrition. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that Gaushalas are not merely shelters for cattle; they represent our collective responsibility towards animal welfare. “This being my first inspection after taking charge, my priority is to ensure that infrastructure, hygiene, and management standards are upgraded in a time-bound manner. We are committed to adopting sustainable and humane solutions for better cattle care,” he said.

The mayor was accompanied by MC commissioner Amit Kumar, along with councillors Harjeet Singh, Bimla Dubey, Gurbax Rawat, and concerned MC officials.

MC commissioner stated that the MC is fully committed to strengthening gaushala infrastructure and adopting improved management practices. “Based on inspection, necessary technical and administrative measures will be initiated to enhance facilities, improve maintenance, and ensure long-term welfare of cattle,” he added. The mayor directed concerned officials to prepare an action-oriented improvement plan focusing on structural repairs, cleanliness, efficient fodder management, and strengthened monitoring mechanisms.