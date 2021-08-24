Chandigarh: New portal for solar metering applications

A new unified web portal https://solar.chd.gov.in for processing of solar net/gross metering applications was launched on Monday by the chief executive officer of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Debendra Dalai.

Net metering is a utility rate structure that allows you to sell the excess solar electricity that your home doesn’t use back to the grid.

The portal, developed by CREST in association with the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), World Bank and Ernst & Young, will have purely paperless processing in a time-bound manner and will bring transparency in the system, helping in efficient monitoring and ease of doing business.

Through this portal, the beneficiary can easily track their solar net/gross metering application, and the portal is linked with the MNRE for faster disbursement of subsidy.

The registration process on the previous portal, www.solarchandigarh.com, has been discontinued with immediate effect and new registrations will only be done through the new one.