Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: New portal for solar metering applications
Through this portal, the beneficiary can easily track their solar net/gross metering application and it is linked to the ministry of new and renewable energy for faster disbursement of subsidy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Through this portal, the beneficiary can easily track their solar net/gross metering application and it is linked to the ministry of new and renewable energy for faster disbursement of subsidy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: New portal for solar metering applications

Net metering is a utility rate structure that allows you to sell the excess solar electricity that your home doesn’t use back to the grid
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST

A new unified web portal https://solar.chd.gov.in for processing of solar net/gross metering applications was launched on Monday by the chief executive officer of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Debendra Dalai.

Net metering is a utility rate structure that allows you to sell the excess solar electricity that your home doesn’t use back to the grid.

The portal, developed by CREST in association with the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), World Bank and Ernst & Young, will have purely paperless processing in a time-bound manner and will bring transparency in the system, helping in efficient monitoring and ease of doing business.

Through this portal, the beneficiary can easily track their solar net/gross metering application, and the portal is linked with the MNRE for faster disbursement of subsidy.

The registration process on the previous portal, www.solarchandigarh.com, has been discontinued with immediate effect and new registrations will only be done through the new one.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.