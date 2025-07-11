Chandigarh: New trauma centre at GMCH opens by month-end

The patient load on Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) trauma centre will likely reduce with another emergency-cum-trauma centre set to be inaugurated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, by month-end. Until now, the trauma centre at PGIMER had been bearing much of the load of emergency patients, with their numbers consistently rising over the years. (HT photo)

The hospital administration has issued a circular regarding a Sukhmani Sahib path at the new trauma centre building on July 27. Though the hospital administration has not confirmed the date, sources revealed that the 283-bed trauma centre will be opened on July 28. The authorities are awaiting confirmation of the Union Minister’s availability before announcing the date.

GMCH-32 director principle Dr AK Atri said, “The building is ready and a circular regarding Sukhamni Sahib Paath has been issued for July 27. The equipment has been installed and all emergency services will be shifted to the new building in a phased manner.”

Until now, the trauma centre at PGIMER had been bearing much of the load of emergency patients, with their numbers consistently rising over the years. GMCH already has one trauma centre in Block-A, with 45 beds. But the rush here goes up to 400 on a daily basis. On several occasions, there were reports of patients being treated on trolleys due to shortage of beds.

The new emergency-cum-trauma centre, with 283 beds, will cater to patients needing immediate care, including natural and manmade disasters, road accidents, etc. The facility also has over 40 ventilator-support beds. The new emergency-cum-trauma centre building has two basements for parking, operation theatres, CT scan, MRI and other services in the building.

The ₹52.77 crore project had received approval in 2019 and was supposed to be complete within 18 months but it faced numerous hiccups, causing delay. Due to pending environment clearance certificates, Covid and other reasons, the project has seen multiple delays. On December 16, 2024, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had gone on a surprise visit to the hospital and inspected the construction work of a new emergency-cum-trauma centre building. He had then ordered to complete the work by March 31 and operationalise the building by April.