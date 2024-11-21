Chandigarh: NGT committee to inspect Sukhna Choe on December 5 & 6

A joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will inspect Sukhna Choe on December 5 and 6 to address concerns about untreated water being discharged into the stream. Workers cleaning Sukhna lake with the help of heavy machinery on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, held a meeting on Wednesday regarding the inspection and issued instructions to the committee. Yadav said the committee will collect water samples from the entire 16-km stretch of Sukhna Choe, which will be tested in a Chandigarh laboratory. Based on the test results, necessary actions will be initiated.

Sukhna Choe originates from Kishangarh village and flows through Bhapu Dham, Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2, and Raipur Khurd, before merging with N-Choe at Raipur Kalan and eventually reaching Baltana in Zirakpur, Mohali. It is a significant source of pollution due to unchecked sewage discharge from surrounding areas.

In compliance with an NGT order dated July 11, 2024, a joint committee was formed, including former UT deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh; Amit Gupta, SDM, Derabassi; Punjab representative of Mohali DC, Dharmendra Kumar Gupta; director, regional office, ministry of environment, forest and climate Change, Jagdish Prasad Meena; scientist D, regional office, Central Pollution Control Board, and Ashok Patharia, executive officer, Zirakpur.

Chaired by Vinay Pratap Singh, the committee conducted a physical survey of Sukhna Choe from its origin to its confluence with the Ghaggar River on September 26, 2024, to identify pollution sources.

In its interim report submitted to the NGT, the committee observed that, during the visit, the sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 17.3 MLD, which receives sewage from the Zirakpur area, was found to be non-functional, and partially untreated sewage was being directly discharged into the Ghaggar River through an underground pipeline of about 3.5 km.

The committee further noted that the SBR tanks and chlorination tank of the STP were found to be in anaerobic conditions, indicating that the STP was not functioning properly.

During the visit, the committee observed heaps of solid waste and construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposed of on the banks of the Sukhna Choe in the Baltana area, near the military area in Punjab.

The committee also visited Gazipur village, located on the banks of Sukhna Choe, and noticed a slightly unpleasant odour due to the dumping of cattle dung in the area.

During the survey in Panchkula, the committee observed that the Mansa Devi area drain was carrying approximately 0.5 MLD of untreated sewage from an untapped area into the Sukhna Choe.

The committee recommended that the Zirakpur municipal council conduct a survey to identify areas where solid waste is being dumped into the Sukhna Choe and install “iron nets” along the drain to prevent the dumping of solid and C&D waste. The Zirakpur Municipal Council must also ensure the regular operation and maintenance of the existing 17.3 MLD capacity STP.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board shall issue directions to the Zirakpur municipal council/STP operator to take corrective measures in a time-bound manner to ensure the proper operation and maintenance of the STP, preventing the discharge of untreated effluent into the Ghaggar River.

The Panchkula municipal corporation must ensure the operation of STPs that discharge effluent into the Sukhna Choe through drains, in order to improve the water quality of the Ghaggar river.