Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa.
The accused has been identified as Christian, who used to live in New Delhi, but was lately staying at a city hotel. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand.
The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages.
The police arrested him from a hotel in Kajheri when he failed to produce valid documents to support his stay. The accused had come to India on a medical visa in the beginning of 2020, but did not leave, the police said.
The FIR against him has been registered under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act besides sections 419, 420, and 468 of the IPC. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
-
Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.
-
What makes neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors stand out
Gone is the perception that northern sectors of Chandigarh are better maintained than the southern ones as results of the best-awarded neighbourhood parks announced annually during the Rose Festival show that the parks of southern sectors have been bagging the top slots. One such citizen, Gurbaksh Singh, tends to the garden and fetches fancy plants from places as far as Australia.
-
16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament
As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.
-
CUET chaos continues: Tests marred in centres
New Delhi: The first day of phase four of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several spots, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, mostly in the Capital, as troubles over the nationwide exam continued to give parents and students a harrowing time. According to NTA, exams for 8,693 affected candidates may now be held on August 25.
-
City group seeks Conservation Reserve tag for Aarey Colony
Mumbai: A public interest litigation by a city-based NGO, expected to be listed before the Bombay High Court soon, has sought to bring all of Aarey Colony under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) by declaring it as a Conservation Reserve. Conservation Reserves are legally protected areas which act as buffer zones or migratory corridors between two ecologically separated wildlife habitats, to avoid fragmentation.
