Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India

Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:05 AM IST
The accused has been identified as Christian, who used to live in New Delhi, but was lately staying at a city hotel. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. (Image for representational purpose)
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa.

The accused has been identified as Christian, who used to live in New Delhi, but was lately staying at a city hotel. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand.

The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages.

The police arrested him from a hotel in Kajheri when he failed to produce valid documents to support his stay. The accused had come to India on a medical visa in the beginning of 2020, but did not leave, the police said.

The FIR against him has been registered under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act besides sections 419, 420, and 468 of the IPC. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to him at Defence Colony area in cantonment. (Image for representational purpose)

    Ambala: Ex-armyman loses 21.4 lakh to fraudster

    An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.

  • The neighbourhood park in Chandigarh’s Sector 40 C, maintained by MIG-2 Welfare Association, is known for a variety of medicinal plants and roses. (Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

    What makes neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors stand out

    Gone is the perception that northern sectors of Chandigarh are better maintained than the southern ones as results of the best-awarded neighbourhood parks announced annually during the Rose Festival show that the parks of southern sectors have been bagging the top slots. One such citizen, Gurbaksh Singh, tends to the garden and fetches fancy plants from places as far as Australia.

  • As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. (Image for representational purpose)

    16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament

    As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.

  • Students line up outside a CUET centre in Noida on Wednesday. (PTI)

    CUET chaos continues: Tests marred in centres

    New Delhi: The first day of phase four of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several spots, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, mostly in the Capital, as troubles over the nationwide exam continued to give parents and students a harrowing time. According to NTA, exams for 8,693 affected candidates may now be held on August 25.

  • HT Image

    City group seeks Conservation Reserve tag for Aarey Colony

    Mumbai: A public interest litigation by a city-based NGO, expected to be listed before the Bombay High Court soon, has sought to bring all of Aarey Colony under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) by declaring it as a Conservation Reserve. Conservation Reserves are legally protected areas which act as buffer zones or migratory corridors between two ecologically separated wildlife habitats, to avoid fragmentation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out