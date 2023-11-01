Chandigarh: Nigerian man gets 10-year-jail in drug case

The local court has awarded 10-year jail to a man in a drug case. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

The local court has awarded 10-year jail to a man in a drug case. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on him. (HT File)

The present case was registered on the complaint of SI Sukhjinder Singh, who stated that on December 24, 2019, at about 1.30 pm, while he along with police party was on patrolling duty in Sector 39, he nabbed a 21-year-old Nigerian a resident of Uli village, Anambra, Nigeria. He was carrying 265 gm of heroin in his possession for which he could not produce any permit or licence in his possession.

