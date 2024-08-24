Chandigarh: Normalcy returns to PGI after 11 days of doctors’ strike

With resident doctors calling off their strike after 11 days, normalcy returned to PGIMER on Friday, much to the relief of patients. Chandigarh, India August 22, 2024: New File Photo PGI Entry on Thursday, August 22, 2024.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Following resumption of services, 8,445 patients, including 2,496 new walk-ins, were registered in the New OPD.

During the strike, new patients were not being attended to since August 12. However, emergency and trauma services remained uninterrupted.

Resident doctors at GMCH, Sector 32, also ended their strike on Friday, allowing services to resume immediately.

A circular was issued by GMCH that as the association of resident doctors had resumed duty, all services, including OPDs, IPDs and OTs, will function normally with immediate effect.

At PGIMER, till 4 pm on Friday, there were 5,949 revisiting patients and 2,496 new patients at the OPDs, 168 in Emergency and Trauma OPD, 225 indoor admissions, 153 surgeries, 147 patients at day care chemotherapy, 353 in emergency and 218 in Advanced Trauma Centre.

The strike by resident doctors that had nearly halted outpatient services at PGIMER was called off by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) on Thursday following Supreme Court’s second hearing on the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Protesting for justice for the rape-murder victim and implementation of the Central Protection Act, resident doctors at PGIMER decided to end their strike after the critical Supreme Court hearing.

On Friday, the ARD members, along with volunteer residents currently participating in the strike, met PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal at 5.30 pm. The purpose of this meeting was to formally communicate their plan for a peaceful protest over the next three weeks.

ARD in its official statement said during this interim period, they will continue their efforts to highlight their concerns while maintaining a non-disruptive stance.

At the end of these three weeks, they will hold a general body meeting, where they will collectively decide whether to resume the strike or call off their protest, based on the situation and progress made.