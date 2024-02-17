Chandigarh: Now, learn new criminal laws on a mobile app

As Chandigarh gears up to implement the three new criminal laws, UT adviser Rajeev Verma launched a mobile application “Learn New Bharatiya Laws” and an Investigation Officer Handbook at the UT Secretariat in Sector 9 on Friday. (From left) UT DGP Praveer Ranjan, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during the launch of ‘Investigation Officer’s Handbook’ and mobile app ‘Learn New Bharatiya Laws’ at Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) – will be implemented by December 2024.

The application, which highlights the differences between old and new laws, has been developed by a team of cyber interns and Hackathon participants. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Police officers will also be provided a copy of the Investigating Officer’s Handbook. Finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, inspector general of police (IG) Raj Kumar Singh, along with 100 police officials, were among those present on the occasion.