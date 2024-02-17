 Chandigarh: Now, learn new criminal laws on a mobile app - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Now, learn new criminal laws on a mobile app

Chandigarh: Now, learn new criminal laws on a mobile app

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) – will be implemented by December 2024

As Chandigarh gears up to implement the three new criminal laws, UT adviser Rajeev Verma launched a mobile application “Learn New Bharatiya Laws” and an Investigation Officer Handbook at the UT Secretariat in Sector 9 on Friday.

(From left) UT DGP Praveer Ranjan, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during the launch of ‘Investigation Officer’s Handbook’ and mobile app ‘Learn New Bharatiya Laws’ at Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)
(From left) UT DGP Praveer Ranjan, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during the launch of ‘Investigation Officer’s Handbook’ and mobile app ‘Learn New Bharatiya Laws’ at Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) – will be implemented by December 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The application, which highlights the differences between old and new laws, has been developed by a team of cyber interns and Hackathon participants. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Police officers will also be provided a copy of the Investigating Officer’s Handbook. Finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, inspector general of police (IG) Raj Kumar Singh, along with 100 police officials, were among those present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On