Chandigarh: Now, pay street vendors with Paytm

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Thursday launched ‘Mai Bhi Digital’ (me too digital) campaign from Shastri Market in Sector 22.

The campaign was launched for street vendors, enabling them to accept and make payments digitally. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was also present on the occasion.

While addressing the street vendors and residents, Sharma said that in order to mitigate the impact of Covid lockdown on the street vendors, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) had launched the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

He said that street vendors will now use Paytm for transactions in their daily vending business to promote cashless transactions in line with the Prime Minister’s dream of Digital India.

He said that the MoHUA had engaged Paytm for Chandigarh and the Street Vendors’ Federation, Sector 22, were assisting in mobilising street vendors for on the spot onboarding. On Thursday, 21 vendors were distributed QR codes for Paytm digital transactions and the same facility will be provided to the rest in different parts of the city by the end of this month.

Speaking about the benefit of the scheme, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the special micro-credit facility scheme provided working capital to the street vendors so that they could resume their businesses.

Mitra further said that the training on digital payments to the street vendors will be provided on a safe and secure platform and their cell phones will be equipped with the software to make the transactions.