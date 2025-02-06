Chandigarh: Now, retired teachers at Panjab University can serve as guest faculty 65

Even as teachers of Panjab University (PU) have gone to court regarding enhancing the age of superannuation of teachers to 65, PU has issued a circular informing that now superannuated teachers will be considered for guest faculty, provided they are aged under 65. A teacher said that those who have superannuated at 60 can make use of this, and stay at Panjab University and continue with their research till they turn 65. (HT Photo)

The PU vice-chancellor has approved that the superannuated teachers may also be considered for appointment as guest faculty at Panjab University, subject to maximum age limit of 65 years, as per Rules for Guest faculty in the Departments of the Panjab University Calendar, read the circular issued by deputy registrar establishment on February 3.

A committee was formed last year when several teachers above the age of 65 were applying for guest faculty posts after the introduction of new rules for guest faculty by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking on the issue, former president of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Rajat Sandhir, who was also a member of the committee, said, “When the 7th Pay Commission was adopted by PU, UGC had introduced new rules for guest faculty, enhancing their honorarium. The UGC guideline had mentioned the age limit as 70 years, while PU calendar follows the age limit of 65 years. After retiring even at the age of 65, some teachers had applied for vacancies for guest faculty citing the UGC norms. This rule was amended to ensure that teachers can’t teach beyond the age of 65 in PU in line with the PU calendar.”

Another teacher said that teachers who have superannuated at 60 can make use of this, and stay at PU and continue with their research till they turn 65.

Teachers had also approached the Punjab and Haryana court over increasing the age of superannuation as currently the age in PU is 60 years.

After Central Service Rules were adopted by the UT in 2022 for its colleges and Punjab Engineering College (PEC), the retirement age for teachers there was raised to 65 years.

But at PU, the service conditions of teachers are determined by the PU calendar, as per which retirement age is currently 60.

The matter had been approved by the PU senate and the varsity had written to the central government regarding this, after which the Centre stated that the proposal should be reconsidered with the Punjab government. In May 2023, a Punjab and Haryana HC division bench had directed that the teachers at Chandigarh’s private-aided colleges will be allowed to work beyond 60 as an interim measure.