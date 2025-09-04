Chandigarh: NSUI expels 4 members for anti-party activities

Four members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) including former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal have been expelled from the party. In a letter issued late on Wednesday after the result, National president of NSUI, Varun Choudhary has relieved Dilip Choudhary of his duty as NSUI Chandigarh incharge. Four members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) including former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal have been expelled from the party (HT File)

Interestingly, Dalal had just rejoined NSUI on August 19. However, he was accused of backing independent PUCSC president candidate Sumit Sharma instead of NSUI’s official candidate Parabjot Singh Gill. A show-cause notice was also issued to him by NSUI national secretary and PU incharge Dilip Choudhary.

However, in a letter issued late on Wednesday after the result, national president of NSUI, Varun Choudhary has relieved Dilip Choudhary of his duty as party’s Chandigarh incharge.

On Wednesday, while the counting had just started, Choudhary issued the letter to expel Dalal, former PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg, Chaitanya Ror and Sagar Khatri. Ror and Archit were accused of supporting the newly formed Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). Khatri was a part of this association and had contested for the post of joint secretary. He secured 1,093 votes while the winner Mohit Manderana secured 3,138 votes.

While the expelled members said that they will appeal against the decision, Chaudhary has also put out a statement congratulating Manderana who was in alliance with NSUI for his victory.

However, Chaudhary noted that the division of votes is due to the opportunism of a few which handed the victory to the ABVP.

“The NSUI remains committed to its role as the real challenger to ABVP on campus. In the coming time, we will unite all pro-Constitution forces, intensify the struggle for students’ rights, and hold the authority’s puppet ABVP accountable to ensure a more inclusive, democratic, and vibrant campus life at Panjab University,” he added.