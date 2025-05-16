Chandigarh: One-way traffic takes off at Panjab University, but hits bumps

The one-way traffic system was off to a slow start at Panjab University (PU) on Thursday, with some drivers not following the initiative and driving on the wrong side in the absence of proper enforcement. Despite the placement of barricades and stationing of security guards at the entrances and exits of the roads besides the Administration Block and in front of the arts departments, many vehicles were seen flouting the one-way traffic system and moving on the wrong side on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per officials, PU had taken the call to implement the one-way traffic system on the road besides the Administration Block, which is in front of the sciences departments, and the road in front of the arts departments, which leads to the Student Centre, to curb the movements of those roaming unnecessarily inside the campus.

These two roads are situated outside the major departments of the varsity.

Barricades were placed at the starting of the roads, with movement only from south to north direction being allowed. Though security guards remained stationed at the entrances and exits of these roads, those exiting the departments were seen going in the wrong direction at times.

According to PU chief of university Vikram Singh, the project has just begun, and it is expected that it would take a few days for it to be followed diligently.

“We will install flex boards regarding the scheme in case anyone is not aware about this new rule. Right now, the proposal is just being tested, and we will make changes based on our observations,” he said, adding that as per his estimates, around 80% of the vehicles were seen following the one-way traffic rule on Thursday.

Dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan added that they are using lean traffic during the exam period to fine-tune their proposal for the one-way traffic system. “I have asked security officials to ensure that cars aren’t allowed to be parked on roads where the one-way traffic system is being operated as it will lead to jams,” he said.

He added that wicket gates on the road besides the arts blocks were open on Thursday but will be closed in the future to deter wrong side driving. “The extra space will make it safer for those who walk to commute in the varsity,” he said.

Officials confirmed that it can be extended to more roads within the campus in the future if promising results are achieved.

The varsity is trying different approaches to manage traffic congestion inside the campus and is further likely to take action against hostellers who park cars inside the campus.

From the next session onwards, PU is planning to allow entry only to vehicles bearing varsity stickers on them. National Assessment and Accreditation Council had also advised PU to address traffic congestion within the campus. Though the proposal to adopt the one-way traffic system in the varsity can be traced back to over 10 years, it has not been implemented effectively till now.