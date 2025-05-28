Chandigarh: Online affiliation system to speed up process, says PU

Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday launched an online affiliation management system, aiming at simplifying the multi-step process of college affiliation and increasing transparency. The SAMARTH portal, developed under the aegis of the Union ministry of education, has been customised as per Panjab University’s affiliation framework. The SAMARTH portal, developed under the aegis of the Union ministry of education, has been customised as per Panjab University’s affiliation framework.

This will also reduce delays in information sharing and enhance overall record-keeping, say officials. All inspections for ongoing courses will be conducted online, with colleges required to submit relevant institutional data through the portal. It will be reviewed by the Dean College Development Council (DCDC) office. Physical inspections will now be limited to colleges introducing new courses, and even those will transition to the online format from next year. When physical verification is necessary, it will be conducted by a reduced two-member team comprising the vice-chancellor’s nominee and the DCDC nominee, replacing the previous larger inspection committees and saving money and effort.

PU V-C Renu Vig emphasised that this digitally enabled system sets a precedent for broader academic reforms. DCDC Sanjay Kaushik noted the importance of this initiative in reducing delays and improving clarity. He added that a dedicated committee was formed to oversee the implementation of this system headed by Prof Rajat Sandhir of the biochemistry department. Successful trial runs were conducted at both a government and a private college in Chandigarh before the system was officially launched.

As per officials there have been complaints earlier about unethical practices during inspections. This matter was also highlighted in various senate meetings earlier.

PU has 202 affiliated colleges in Punjab and 24 in Chandigarh.