Chandigarh | Organs of 13-year-old PGIMER patient give new lease of life to six
The family of a 13-year-old girl, who was declared brain dead at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on April 2 following an accident, donated her organs and gave a new lease of life to six people.
The retrieved heart was transplanted to a matching recipient admitted in MGN Healthcare Chennai and liver, kidneys and pancreas were transplanted here in PGIMER. The retrieved corneas restored the sight of two more corneal blind patients at the institute.
13-year-old Muskan Grover, from Rabon, district Solan, Himachal Pradesh, suffered a head injury while riding her bicycle on March 24. After initial treatment at Civil Hospital, Solan, she was transferred to PGIMER.
PGIMER neurosurgery department’s Dr Apinderpreet Singh said, “It was a difficult hour. Despite best efforts, her condition kept worsening. Given the extent of head injury, chances of survival seemed extremely bleak and we apprised the family about the prognosis and organ transplant. She was declared brain dead by the brain death certification committee after following the protocols of THOA on April 2, here at PGIMER.”
Further speaking of the organ donation process, PGIMER medical superintendent-cum-Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO, North) nodal officer Dr Vipin Koushal said, “With the deceased’s parents consenting to the proposal of organ donation, the concerned departments started reaching out to the matching recipients. Having no matching recipient at PGIMER for heart, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) found a matching recipient admitted in MGM Healthcare Chennai.”
The heart was to Chennai through a green corridor. “The corridor was created with the proactive cooperation from Chandigarh and Mohali Traffic Police departments and airport authorities. The harvested heart was airlifted by a flight at 3.25 pm for its destination in Chennai and it reached at 8.27 pm on April 3,” Koushal added.
The PGIMER nephrology and hepatology departments also identified several potential recipients who were asked to report at the earliest. The cross-match led to identification of three recipients for the donated liver, kidney and combined pancreas and kidney. All transplants were completed by April 4.
The harvested corneas were also transplanted to two patients here at PGIMER.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
