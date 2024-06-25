Chandigarh: Over 7,000 register for engineering, architecture admissions this year

More than 7,000 candidates have registered for admission to four engineering colleges and Chandigarh College of Architecture under the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh this year, a 7% jump from last year when 6,700 registrations were received. Four students will compete for a single seat with 7,189 registrations done for 1,753 total seats at five colleges in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Top Photo Group RF)

The colleges include the University Institute of Technology (UIET), Panjab University (PU); Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (SSB UICET), PU; Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26; Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), Sector 12; and UIET Hoshiarpur.

Four students will compete for a single seat with 7,189 registrations done for a total of 1,753 seats. Speaking about the increase, UIET director Sanjeev Puri said, “The increase in registration is indicative of our student performance in curricular as well as research and innovation activities taken up.”

Professor JK Goswamy explained that this year they had proactively started the registration process right after the JEE Main result was declared, much earlier in comparison to last year. ”There is a 7% increase in registration at a time when most institutes are striving hard for the same. It can be attributed to continuously improving public perception, the introduction of specialisation in cut-in technologies while preserving the basic curriculum structure and student community taking innovation and internships professionally.”

Out of the 7,189 registrations received, 1,409, or around 20% of registrations are from Chandigarh while the rest are from other states.

Male students continue to outnumber female students, as 4,975 or around 69% are male. Of all registrations received, 54% are for the general category while the rest are for the various reserved categories.

The document verification process is underway and will continue till June 30. A mock counselling will be conducted on July 7 and the first round of seat allotment will be done on July 10. There will be three rounds of counselling, along with special and spot rounds of counselling.

There are 753 seats at UIET, PU, 217 seats at UICET, PU, 300 at UIET, Hoshiarpur, 313 at CCET, Sector 26, and 44 at CCA, Sector 12.