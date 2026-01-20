Chandigarh: Panjab University opens graduation voter registration for senate polls till February 23

Panjab University has set the ball rolling for its 2026 senate elections by announcing the schedule for the Registered Graduates’ Constituency, from which 15 ordinary fellows will be elected. The Registered Graduates’ Constituency allows alumni to participate in university governance by electing senate members. (HT File)

Graduates seeking to enrol or participate as voters have till February 23 to apply for fresh registration and clear any pending dues. According to PU officials, only those who regularise their status by the deadline will be included in the voters’ list, adding that the list of defaulters will be uploaded on the university website.

The Registered Graduates’ Constituency allows alumni to participate in university governance by electing senate members.The election that is scheduled to be held on September 20, 2026, allows only Indian domicile graduates to enrol. Graduates with a minimum standing of five years, up to the 2021 batch, as well as those holding postgraduate or doctoral degrees from the university, can register for voting.

The supplementary register of graduates will be released on March 24, while April 23 has been fixed as the last date for submitting requests related to change of address. Claims and objections can be raised till June 22 and will be scrutinised on July 2, followed by a committee review on July 3. The final electoral roll will be published on July 27.