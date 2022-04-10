Chandigarh parents’ association raises issue of fee hike at pvt schools with education secretary
A delegation of Chandigarh Parents’ Association (CPA) met new education secretary Purva Garg on Friday and apprised her of issues concerning them including fee hike by private schools and non-uploading of balance sheets by them.
President of the association, Nitin Goyal, added that they also spoke to Garg about the organised nexus of private schools with private publishers, booksellers and uniform vendors. “In absence of strict action by the education department, most private schools prescribe textbooks and uniforms which are available only at shops with which they have a tie-up, even though they claim that parents are free to purchase the items from any shop. However, they are forced to buy them at exorbitant rates.”
The CPA delegation also shared lists of textbooks prescribed by prominent city schools, which revealed that additional subjects like computer/technology, art and craft and moral science are introduced in early classes, even at kindergarten level in some cases.
CPA member Gurpreet Kaur said that the schools do not use NCERT books and ask students to purchase 2-3 books of each subject, in addition to workbooks and notebooks. “Besides financial burden on parents and the mental pressure on kids, it directly results in heavy school bags, affecting the physical as well as mental health of the children in the long run,” said Kaur.
The delegation demanded that school uniforms should not carry logo or identification mark of the school, so that parents can buy or get it stitched from anywhere. “However, the school’s identity card, tie and belt carrying the logo and/or the school’s name can be made a part of the uniform, the price of which shall be fixed in consultation with the executive committee of the parents’ association. Also, school’s parent association must be consulted before changing the uniforms while stating the reasons for doing so,” said the delegation.
Garg said she will look into the matters and seek response from the department on the issues highlighted by CPA.
Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said. Regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses.
Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.
Project Green for Greener Lucknow: Drive to involve officials, people, institutions
The district administration is set to launch 'Project Green' aimed at boosting the city's green cover through an afforestation drive. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, while calling it a one-of-its-kind drive, said under it, more than 36 lakh saplings would be planted. Besides, the administration has also called for volunteers to make its 'Project Green', a success. However, the administration is yet to announce a date for the launch of Project Green.
42.4°C: Delhi sizzles on hottest April day in 5 years
Delhi recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday as the maximum temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Before this, 43.2 degrees was recorded on April 21, 2017. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, was eight degrees above normal on Saturday and nearly a degree higher than the previous day's 41.6C, when the capital reported its first severe heatwave of the year.
