Chandigarh: Pedestrian crossing road run over by bus outside ISBT-43

An unidentified pedestrian, seemingly in his 40s, was run over by a speeding bus outside the inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) in Sector-43, Chandigarh, on Friday afternoon. The bus driver fled the scene soon after the accident. The eye witness auto-rickshaw driver said he managed to jot down the bus registration number as PB12Y2002. (File)

An auto-rickshaw driver, Pankaj Singh, who witnessed the mishap, said that around 3.15 pm when he was waiting for passengers, he saw rashly driven blue bus come from Kajheri side and run over a man who was crossing the road.

Singh recalled that neither did the driver blow the horn when the pedestrian was ahead of him nor did he care to stop after hitting him. The accused kept looking back while escaping, he told the police.

The auto-rickshaw driver said he managed to jot down the bus registration number as PB12Y2002. The injured man was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified bus driver at the Sector-36 police station.

Police are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area to trace the bus route and track down the accused.