Chandigarh: PGGCG-11 wins PU zonal youth and heritage festival for 11th time

Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, secured first place in the Panjab University zonal youth and heritage festival for the 11th time. The competition saw participation from 26 teams. Students from PGGCG-11 clinched victory in 40 out of 60 events, showcasing their talents in music, dance, fine arts, theatre, literary competitions, and heritage crafts. Principal Anita Kaushal appreciated the students and faculty. Chandigarh’s PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig (centre) and PGGCG-11 principal Anita Kaushal (right) with the zonal youth fest trophy on Friday. (HT Photo)

Other stories in brief

Heet, Mannat lift tennis titles

Chandigarh Heet Khandoriya and Mannat Awasthi won the U-16 boys’ and girls’ singles titles, respectively, during the AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Qualifier Khandoriya (GJ) defeated Abhinav Sangra (CH) in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the boys’ under-16 final. In the girls’ under-16 singles final, third seed Awasthi (CH) upset top seed Sana Sesh Rajan (KR) 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets.

CII Chandigarh Fair at Parade Ground

Chandigarh The 27th edition of CII Chandigarh Fair was inaugurated at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Friday, featuring artisans’ creations. The fair will be held till October 28 from 10 am to 8 pm. It features over 280 exhibitors and pavilions from different states.

PHDCCI holds health session

Chandigarh Regional media, sports and entertainment committee, PHDCCI, organised an interactive session on “Jeena Sikho: Stay fit and healthy with ayurveda” at PHD House, Sector 31-A, on Friday. The session aimed at advancing wellness by fostering integration between ayurveda and mainstream healthcare, bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary medical practices.

MC chief reviews legacy waste mining

Chandigarh Municipal corporation commissioner Amit Kumar visited the Dadumajra legacy mining site and a compost plant on Friday to take stock of ongoing garbage processing facilities in the city. He was accompanied by joint commissioner Gurinder Singh Sodhi and other MC officers. Kumar instructed the engineers concerned about timely completing the processing of legacy waste from the dumping site. Kumar also visited the dry waste processing plant.

PGI alumni summit commences

Chandigarh The global PGI alumni summit commenced at the Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, on Friday. Over 500 alumni will engage in discussions, connections, and reflections on PGIMER’s legacy of excellence over the weekend. PGI director Dr Vivek Lal said, “No person can outgrow his alma mater. Our institute is a testament to the colossal contributions of its founding fathers.”

Rotary Club donates 30 computers to government schools