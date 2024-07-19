Chandigarh: PGI marks inquiry against staff as complaints of malpractice surface

Officials of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday marked an inquiry against a few of its staff members for allegedly accepting money from patients to make out-patient department (OPD) cards. PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai said the administration has taken a prompt action by removing the errant staff from their positions. (HT Photo)

“Taking cognisance of the recent complaint, the administration has taken a prompt action by removing the errant staff from their positions. Additionally, an inquiry has been marked and if found guilty, legal action will be taken against them”, said PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai.

Over 10,000 people visit the hospital’s OPDs daily, which translates into heavy rush of patients during registration hours. Though the process starts at 8 am, people start queuing up as early as 5 am to beat the crowd, as they face being turned away if the registrations are not wrapped up before 10 am. Worst hit are patients travelling from outside Chandigarh.

“PGIMER is taking decisive steps to address and eliminate malpractices within its system, ensuring a higher standard of patient care and transparency. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and care at PGIMER. These measures reflect the institution’s unwavering commitment to its patients and the community. Implementing these measures is essential for maintaining the trust and confidence of our patients”, said PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal.

“Responding to the concerns, PGIMER will introduce a dedicated helpline number for lodging complaints related to unethical practices such as accepting money from patients. This helpline will be actively monitored, ensuring swift action against any reported malpractices and will be a crucial step in empowering the patients and their families to report any irregularities they encounter,” Dr Lal added.

He further said, “Additionally, it is being reinforced that all staff members wear proper uniforms and display their identification cards with name plates, to facilitate easier identification of staff and promote accountability. To further strengthen the enforcement of these regulations, a flying squad will be constituted. This squad will conduct surprise inspections and ensure adherence to the established norms.”

The entry of unauthorised vendors into patient care areas has been strictly prohibited. This step aims to maintain a safe environment free from external disruptions. Moreover, to manage the patient flow more effectively, PGIMER has introduced a system for staggering OPD appointments. This will help reduce crowding and improve the overall patient experience.

In a bid to leverage technology for better service delivery, PGIMER will further boost up the online registration system. Patients can register through a mobile app or on the institute’s website and print their appointment details at the hospital. This digital initiative is being strengthened to streamline the registration process, making it more convenient for patients and reducing wait time.