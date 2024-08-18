Chandigarh: PGI to install panic buttons for safety of female staff

Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is set to install a hi-tech panic button system in the women’s duty rooms, floors and blocks across the campus to ensure their safety. PGIMER, Chandigarh, has compiled inputs and demands from doctors, residents, nurses, research scholars and paramedical staff on enhancing safety on this large campus where so many work night shifts and have to go from one department to another. (HT Photo)

The Kolkata incident has put the spotlight on the need for an enhanced safety for female staff at workplace round the clock. The PGIMER has compiled inputs and demands from doctors, residents, nurses, research scholars and paramedical staff on enhancing safety on this large campus where so many work night shifts and have to go from one department to another.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal has given the green signal to make any required change without worrying about the budget. He has asked to bring various departments on a common ground to start the work now. “I have received a request for a few changes. We will begin work to install more cameras and better light in dark areas. The other suggestions of the committee will be taken care of,” he said.

Among the issues pointed out were black spots on the campus, duty rooms for women staff in every area, need for more CCTV cameras in corridors and secluded areas, changing rooms for nursing staff, more security personnel, closure of thoroughfares and electronic cards.

“We have already taken the demonstration by a company for the panic button system that uses an Israeli technology. A project report has already been submitted. The system will be connected to four phones, the MS control room and the chief security officer. We have ordered panic buttons that are large in size. This has been initiated but will take some time to be installed,” stated Dr Sameer Aggarwal, orthopedic surgeon and vice president of faculty association of PGIMER.

He said around 900 CCTV cameras on the campus were checked and the defective ones are being repaired or replaced. Besides, 300 new cameras have been ordered, costing about ₹3 crore.

He said the surveillance security would be enhanced and the cameras would capture suspicious movements in corridors, outside duty rooms and washrooms.

“We have had a meeting with the civil engineering, electrical and security wings to check locks in all duty rooms, make sure that there are no dingy areas besides ensuring better lighting. All hotspots of the hospitals are being identified. Some residents said the areas near the advanced pediatric centre are dark. Our people are on the job,” said Dr Aggarwal.

The PGIMER has also planned to have strict entry and exit rules. “We want better coordination with the Chandigarh Police to secure both the main gates and monitor the campus,” he said.

The walk till the parking is secluded. The engineering department has been asked to make two parking lots exclusively for staff with 24x7 security. The PGIMER is also mulling to have an electronic key system. Right now, the eye department has a system of electronic keys that give access only to staff to enter various areas. “Our plan is to have this system in every department of the campus, but it will take some time,” he added.