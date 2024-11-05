Chandigarh: PGIMER makes history with three disc replacements in one week

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has achieved yet another milestone in healthcare by successfully performing three cervical spine disc replacements in a span of just one week. Following the surgeries, all patients reported improved pain and are on the path to recovery. (HT File Photo)

The surgeries, conducted by additional professor of orthopaedics Dr Vishal Kumar, have brought relief to patients suffering from degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM). DCM occurs when age-related osteoarthritic changes cause narrowing of the cervical spinal canal, leading to chronic spinal cord compression and resultant neurologic disability.

The patients, including a 57-year-old female and two male patients, aged 49 and 54, were experiencing difficulty in walking, decreased hand grip, and neck pain radiating to their upper limbs. Following the surgeries, all patients reported improved pain and are on the path to recovery.

The procedures, which involve the replacement of cervical discs to restore normal function and flexibility of the spine, have been made possible through government healthcare schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

While congratulating the surgeons, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “The team’s dedication and expertise have resulted in improved outcomes for patients suffering from DCM. Their commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and pushing the boundaries of medical innovation has been instrumental in bringing relief and restoring mobility to those in need.”

Dr Kumar, known for his expertise in spine surgery and innovative approaches, has been instrumental in the successful outcomes of these surgeries. His contributions to the field of spine surgery have been recognised with many national awards and patents for his inventions. He has more than ten patents, copyrights, inventions, description of surgical approaches, and procedures to his credit till date.