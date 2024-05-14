Chandigarh: PGIMER to deploy NSS volunteers to streamline patient rush

To streamline patient rush within its premises, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has partnered with the National Service Scheme (NSS) after the success of its seven-day trial. With this service the volunteers will not only gain real-life experience, but the marks of the activity will be included in their curriculum as well. (HT file)

The PGIMER introduced project ‘Sarathi’ on Monday, named after the Sanskrit word for “guide” or “charioteer,” which aims to help manage the growing number of patients coming to the hospital.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, while addressing delegates at the project’s launch ceremony, said, “With an annual influx of 30 lakh patients, our manpower often falls short in managing the rush. Hence, we decided to involve volunteers, and engaging NSS seemed the most fitting choice to pilot this project.”

Dr Lal emphasised that compassion stood as the ultimate antidote to burnout and frustration and further added, “Especially for the youth, at their impressionable age, experiences like these will help in shaping their outlook towards life, fostering a more humane and patient approach.”

PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai emphasised the importance of collaboration, as he underpinned, “We were encouraged by the swift response from the director of higher education who promptly provided 22 NSS volunteers from the Government Polytechnic College for Women (GPCW), Sector 10, for a seven-day trial phase.”

“The success of this trial has led to the formal launch of Project Sarathi, with plans to expand its reach and impact through a well-structured roster to ensure sustained support and project viability,” added Rai.

Rai further elaborated, “As the initiative not only bolsters the hospital’s workforce but also encourages community engagement in healthcare, the project would be extended beyond NSS volunteers. It aims to include ex-servicemen, senior citizens, and other volunteers to ensure the seamless functioning of hospital operations.”

NSS Nodal Officer from GPCW, Madhu Mann, said, “Aligned with the NSS motto, ‘Not Me, But You,’ the students will gain invaluable real-life experience through their involvement at PGIMER. There is no better education in compassion and social responsibility than this firsthand experience.”