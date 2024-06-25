Chandigarh: PGIMER to start separate clinic for trans persons soon

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will soon start a clinic for transgender persons and hormone treatments under a single roof. Head of endocrinology department Dr Sanjay Bhadada said, “We have received permission. The new clinic is yet to be launched by the endocrinology department.” (HT File)

The endocrinology department will run the clinic in collaboration with the urology, obstetrics, and gynaecology departments. It will operate on the third Tuesday of every month from 9 am to 2 pm.

The clinic will be located on the 4th floor of Block B in the new OPD at PGIMER. Trans persons will be treated in rooms 4007 and 4011, and hormone treatment will be provided in rooms 4008 and 4011.

Previously, patients had to visit different departments for their treatments, but now they can receive all necessary care under one roof.

Head of endocrinology department Dr Sanjay Bhadada said, “We have received permission. The new clinic is yet to be launched by the endocrinology department.”

Transgender community to boost vaccination efforts

To seek transgender community’s support in promoting vaccination among children and pregnant women in Chandigarh, the immunisation department held a meeting on June 21 with members of the community at the model immunisation centre in GMSH, Sector 16, under the chairmanship of Dr Suman Singh, director health services (DHS).

Dr Suman emphasised the crucial role that trans persons can play in encouraging vaccination during events like marriages and the birth of newborns, where they traditionally visit households to offer blessings.

District immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh delivered a detailed presentation on the immunisation programme, national immunisation schedule and how the community can effectively motivate families to timely vaccination of children.

Mahant Sonakshi, who is from the transgender community, assured full support and proposed the organisation of special vaccination camps every Wednesday in slums and peri-urban areas to mobilise beneficiaries.