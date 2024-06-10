 Chandigarh: Pharma firm staffer held for assaulting security guard at work - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Pharma firm staffer held for assaulting security guard at work

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The accused was identified as Harjot Singh Sachdeva, a resident of Zirakpur; he allegedly assaulted and threatened Love Khush, who works as a security guard at Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited, following a verbal spat

Police on Saturday arrested an employee of a pharmaceutical company for assaulting and threatening a security guard at the firm’s office in Industrial Area.

The firm’s director, Sanjeev Sethi, in his complaint, told police that the incident occurred at their office on Friday. Sachdeva was arrested after a complaint was filed. Further investigation into the case is underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The firm’s director, Sanjeev Sethi, in his complaint, told police that the incident occurred at their office on Friday. Sachdeva was arrested after a complaint was filed. Further investigation into the case is underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Harjot Singh Sachdeva, a resident of Zirakpur. He allegedly assaulted and threatened Love Khush, who works as a security guard at Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited, following a verbal spat.

The firm’s director, Sanjeev Sethi, in his complaint, told police that the incident occurred at their office on Friday. Sachdeva was arrested after a complaint was filed. Further investigation into the case is underway.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Follow Us On