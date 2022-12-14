Chandigarh: Pianists, poets enthral audience on Day 5 of Contemporary Art Festival

The fifth day of the ongoing Contemporary Art Festival saw the quartet of pianists Anu Bains, Pratham Pal Singh, Atul Lakra and Nainika from CoLab Studio regale the audience with a captivating acoustic performance.

A poetry session was also conducted where Jatin Salwan, Vijay Kapoor, Santosh Dhiman, Chaman Sharma and Ashwani Shandalia left the audience mesmerised with their compositions. The day also saw the continuation of the art exhibition where work of artists from the tricity area have been put on display.

The seven-day festival, which will conclude on December 15, is being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27.

Ramesh Vinayak, executive editor of Hindustan Times, presided over the festival’s Day 5 events as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries present at the function included RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra; vice-chairman Nagalakshmi Rao; member of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Bengaluru Kendra Manmohan Kohli; chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chandigarh’s cultural committee Neenu Vij; member, organising committee, Madhukar Malhotra; secretary, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh and director education-cum-senior principal Vineeta Arora.