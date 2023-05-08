Chandigarh: Free installation of rooftop solar plants to begin in June

Having received around 1,100 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) is planning to launch the work from June 15. Chandigarh residents can apply for the solar plants at www.solar.chd.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In January, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed installation of grid connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

As part of the model, a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a limited build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, mostly likely for 15 years.

During this period, the homeowner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of ₹3.23 per unit and on the period’s completion, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay ₹2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, ₹4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and ₹4.65 per unit for over 400 units.

“Tenders have already been floated and installations are expected to begin from June 15. Before installation, a quadripartite agreement will be signed between the consumer, Chandigarh electricity department, CREST and RESCO,” said Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, project director, CREST, the executing agency for city’s renewable energy projects.

He said residents can still apply for the solar plants at www.solar.chd.gov.in.

The UT administration, in May 2016, had made installation of rooftop solar plants mandatory in residential units measuring 500 square yards and above, and group housing societies.

However, despite the provision of 30% subsidy (before April 2023), over six years later, only 3,125 of the total 7,200 eligible houses opted for the plants. The cost to get a 1 kWp plant installed was ₹60,000, but with subsidy, it came down to ₹42,000.

Meanwhile, several residents who did switch to solar power after footing the ₹42,000 installation cost, complain that they have not received any subsidy from the administration.

Notably, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy had enhanced the city’s solar power generation target from 69 MWp (mega watt peak) to be achieved by 2022 to 75MWp to be met by August 15, 2023.

UT has, so far, achieved generation of around 55MWp and aims to meet the final target by August with the installation of rooftop solar plants for domestic consumers.

