Chandigarh: PM addresses young delegates on final day of MY Bharat Budget Quest

Young delegates from across the northern region gathered at the Panjab University (PU) Convention Centre, on Tuesday as the MY Bharat Budget Quest 2026 concluded its two day Youth Dialogue, bringing together 768 participants to deliberate on pressing national priorities ahead of the union budget cycle.

The event, organised under the joint guidance of NSS PU and MY Bharat UT, formed part of a nationwide programme held across 17 cities. (HT File)

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The event, organised under the joint guidance of NSS PU and MY Bharat UT, formed part of a nationwide programme held across 17 cities, covering all states and union territories.The second day’s proceedings centred on two panel discussions, one examining investments in skill development, education and employment, and another focused on women led inclusive development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed participants through a recorded message, describing youth as “the architects of tomorrow” and stressing that their ideas and engagement are essential to India’s growth trajectory. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined virtually, highlighting MY Bharat’s role in drawing young people into governance processes and advancing the Viksit Bharat vision.

Ranjana Chauhan, IPS, deputy inspector general of the state human rights commission of Himachal Pradesh, served as chief guest for the Chandigarh leg of the event. She addressed and encouraged the assembled delegates, urging them to remain engaged beyond the forum itself.

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{{^usCountry}} Between formal sessions, participants were treated to a cultural programme that drew on traditions from across India with bhangra, manipuri, luddi and kumaon dance forms were among the performances that filled the convention centre auditorium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between formal sessions, participants were treated to a cultural programme that drew on traditions from across India with bhangra, manipuri, luddi and kumaon dance forms were among the performances that filled the convention centre auditorium. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With simultaneous events wrapping up in all states and union territories, organisers said the collected inputs from participants nationwide would be compiled and submitted as part of the youth engagement component of the budget consultation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With simultaneous events wrapping up in all states and union territories, organisers said the collected inputs from participants nationwide would be compiled and submitted as part of the youth engagement component of the budget consultation process. {{/usCountry}}

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