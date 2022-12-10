Chandigarh police arrest 30-year-old posing as candidate in fireman recruitment exam

Police’s crime branch has arrested a 30-year-old man who had appeared in the written exam for recruitments of firemen in place of the actual candidate.

The accused, identified as Parteek of Sarsod, Hisar, Haryana, had appeared in place of Aman — who had earlier been arrested on May 21, the day of the physical test.

Police said three persons posing as candidates had been arrested at the time of the physical examination of the recruitment process as their faces did not match the admit cards issued by Panjab University.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) had been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

During investigation, Aman disclosed that a certain Parteek appeared in his place for the written exam and passed.

The accused, Parteek, had been evading arrests since the registration of the case and had filed an application for anticipatory bail in court — which was rejected. Police had earlier arrested the two other accused posing as candidates as well.

Officials privy to the case said the accused’s police remand was being obtained to help narrow down other possible persons involved in similar activities.