Chandigarh: Makhan Majra youth duped of ₹1.49 lakh by cyber fraudsters

A 22-year-old resident of Makhan Majra was allegedly duped of ₹1.48 lakh after cyber fraudsters tricked him into installing a malicious mobile application, which enabled them to gain unauthorised access to his bank account and siphon off the money. The caller persuaded the victim to install an APK file named “ReeLoop” on his mobile phone. (HT File)

According to an FIR registered at the cyber crime police station, Sector 17, the complainant, Abdul Khalid, a resident of Makhan Majra, Mauli Jagran, alleged that he received a phone call from an unknown person on July 21.

During the conversation, the caller allegedly persuaded him to install an APK file named “ReeLoop” on his mobile phone. Soon after installing the application, Abdul Khalid suspected that his phone had been compromised. He later found that two unauthorised transactions of ₹49,998 and ₹98,888 had been made from his bank account, resulting in a total loss of ₹1,48,886.

The victim subsequently approached the Chandigarh cyber crime police station, and lodged a complaint seeking legal action against the unidentified accused.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR on Saturday under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown person.

Police said the accused cheated the complainant through the fraudulent mobile application. The investigation is currently underway to identify and trace those involved in the online fraud.

Man loses ₹2.6 lakh through malicious APK file

A 27-year-old resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, allegedly lost ₹2.66 lakh after cyber fraudsters tricked him into downloading a malicious APK file, which compromised his mobile phone and enabled unauthorised online transactions from his bank account.

According to an FIR registered at the cyber crime police station, Sector 17, the complainant, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 44-C, stated that he noticed unauthorised transactions from his bank account on July 24.

The complainant alleged that ₹98,001 was debited on July 21, another ₹98,001 on July 22 and ₹69,000 on July 23 through UPI transactions, taking the total amount siphoned off to ₹2,65,002.

On checking his mobile phone, Vinod Kumar found that an application named “Maripivahan APK” had been downloaded onto the device without his knowledge. Suspecting that the APK file had hacked his phone and enabled the fraudulent transactions, he approached the cyber crime police station and lodged a complaint.