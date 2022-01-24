Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police arrest man for attacking wife
Chandigarh Police arrest man for attacking wife

Chandigarh Police have arrested a resident of Sector 25 for attacking his wife with a sharp-edged object on Saturday evening
Chandigarh Police booked the man for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested a resident of Sector 25 for attacking his wife with a sharp-edged object on Saturday evening. The accused has been identified as Sonu. Police said he is unemployed.

Police said that Sonu and his wife, Kiran, had an argument, following which he attacked her. She informed the police and they arrested him. He was later bailed out.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Kiran is undergoing treatment at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

