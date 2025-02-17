Chandigarh Police arrest parole jumper

Chandigarh Police arrested a parole jumper sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and four individuals in a drug case. Chandigarh Police revealed that the parole jumper intended to gain notoriety in the tricity by threatening people with firearms and attempting murders to extort ransom. (iStock)

Arjun Thakur, alias Munna, a 24-year-old convict serving a life sentence in a 2022 murder case, was apprehended by the police after jumping parole. Thakur was granted parole from November 14 to December 13, 2024, but failed to return to Model Jail, Chandigarh. Acting on intelligence that he was planning further murders in the tricity area, the police launched an operation to apprehend him.

On February 15, Thakur was arrested in the Maloya area. During the operation, the police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. He was presented before a local court on February 16, which granted one-day police remand for further investigation.

Arjun Thakur, alias Munna, is a resident of Mauli Jagran, with his permanent address in Murkiya village, District Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is a Class 10 pass-out and was previously convicted in a murder case. His criminal history includes multiple cases, such as attempted murder and rioting, registered in Panchkula, among other crimes.

The police revealed that Thakur intended to gain notoriety in the tricity by threatening people with firearms and attempting murders to extort ransom. His aim was to lead a luxurious life even while in jail.

Four held in drug case

In a separate operation, the district crime cell arrested four individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police seized a total of 80 grams of heroin, divided into 58.37 g and 21.63 g, along with two vehicles – a Maruti Alto and a Maruti Zen – believed to be used in drug trafficking.