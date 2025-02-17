Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Police arrest parole jumper

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Acting on intelligence that the parole jumper, Arjun Thakur, was planning further murders in the tricity area, UT police launched an operation to apprehend him

Chandigarh Police arrested a parole jumper sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and four individuals in a drug case.

Chandigarh Police revealed that the parole jumper intended to gain notoriety in the tricity by threatening people with firearms and attempting murders to extort ransom. (iStock)
Chandigarh Police revealed that the parole jumper intended to gain notoriety in the tricity by threatening people with firearms and attempting murders to extort ransom. (iStock)

Arjun Thakur, alias Munna, a 24-year-old convict serving a life sentence in a 2022 murder case, was apprehended by the police after jumping parole. Thakur was granted parole from November 14 to December 13, 2024, but failed to return to Model Jail, Chandigarh. Acting on intelligence that he was planning further murders in the tricity area, the police launched an operation to apprehend him.

On February 15, Thakur was arrested in the Maloya area. During the operation, the police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. He was presented before a local court on February 16, which granted one-day police remand for further investigation.

Arjun Thakur, alias Munna, is a resident of Mauli Jagran, with his permanent address in Murkiya village, District Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is a Class 10 pass-out and was previously convicted in a murder case. His criminal history includes multiple cases, such as attempted murder and rioting, registered in Panchkula, among other crimes.

The police revealed that Thakur intended to gain notoriety in the tricity by threatening people with firearms and attempting murders to extort ransom. His aim was to lead a luxurious life even while in jail.

Four held in drug case

In a separate operation, the district crime cell arrested four individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police seized a total of 80 grams of heroin, divided into 58.37 g and 21.63 g, along with two vehicles – a Maruti Alto and a Maruti Zen – believed to be used in drug trafficking.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On