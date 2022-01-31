Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police arrest UP man for stealing cars
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, while driving a stolen car with a fake registration plate; on further questioning, three more stolen cars were recovered from him
Published on Jan 31, 2022
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, while driving a stolen car with a fake registration plate. On further questioning, three more stolen cars were recovered.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar alias Giri, 27, who is currently living in Baltana, Mohali.

Police received a tip-off on the whereabouts of the accused and arrested him from a checkpost near the Sector 2/3/10/11 chowk.

On verification, they found that the car he was driving had been stolen from Mohali and a theft case had been registered at Mataur police station.

Following interrogation, police recovered a vehicle which was reported stolen from Sector 19 on January 11 near the Sector 17 night shelter.

Giri is a history sheeter and has been involved in two more theft cases dating back to June 2021 and September 2014.

A case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The accused was presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

Monday, January 31, 2022
Sign out