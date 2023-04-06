Student held in sextortion vase

The cyber-crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old BCA student for allegedly blackmailing a city resident with objectionable photos and videos and seeking ₹20,000 in ransom. The police said that the victim informed the police when Aryan asked for money even after the victim paid the said ransom. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Aryan Singh, hailing from South AB Nagar, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his hometown.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she had and her boyfriend had stayed at a hotel in Lucknow, UP, around three months ago.

On March 30, Aryan sent objectionable of the victim to her via Instagram and demanded ₹20,000 in ransom, threatening to share the photos online and with the victim’s family.

The police said that the victim informed the police when Aryan asked for money even after the victim paid the said ransom.

Police confirmed the said videos were found in Aryan’s phone. A case has been filed under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of IT Act at Chandigarh cyber-crime police station.

Chandigarh police stated in an advisory, “If you receive a sextortion threat, do not pay the ransom. Paying the ransom only encourages the attacker to continue their criminal activities. Instead, report the incident to the authorities and seek support from a trusted friend, family member, or professional”.

In case of cyber-crime, victims may call 1930 or 112 or lodge their complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in .