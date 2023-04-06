Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student held in sextortion vase

Student held in sextortion vase

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2023 12:03 PM IST

The accused was identified as Aryan Singh, hailing from South AB Nagar, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his hometown

The cyber-crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old BCA student for allegedly blackmailing a city resident with objectionable photos and videos and seeking 20,000 in ransom.

The police said that the victim informed the police when Aryan asked for money even after the victim paid the said ransom. (iStock)
The police said that the victim informed the police when Aryan asked for money even after the victim paid the said ransom. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Aryan Singh, hailing from South AB Nagar, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his hometown.

The victim, in her complaint, said that she had and her boyfriend had stayed at a hotel in Lucknow, UP, around three months ago.

On March 30, Aryan sent objectionable of the victim to her via Instagram and demanded 20,000 in ransom, threatening to share the photos online and with the victim’s family.

The police said that the victim informed the police when Aryan asked for money even after the victim paid the said ransom.

Police confirmed the said videos were found in Aryan’s phone. A case has been filed under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of IT Act at Chandigarh cyber-crime police station.

Chandigarh police stated in an advisory, “If you receive a sextortion threat, do not pay the ransom. Paying the ransom only encourages the attacker to continue their criminal activities. Instead, report the incident to the authorities and seek support from a trusted friend, family member, or professional”.

In case of cyber-crime, victims may call 1930 or 112 or lodge their complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheating complaint uttar pradesh lucknow extortion victim instagram professional videos ransom chandigarh police it act unnao family member hotel + 13 more
cheating complaint uttar pradesh lucknow extortion victim instagram professional videos ransom chandigarh police it act unnao family member hotel + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out