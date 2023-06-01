Chandigarh: Fraudster forges 83-yr-old woman’s sign on cheque, withdraws ₹95,000
The woman told the police that she has an account in the Punjab and National Bank branch in Sector 28-C, Chandigarh, but she never issued a cheque for ₹95,000
Chandigarh Police on Tuesday booked an unknown person for fraudulently withdrawing ₹95,000 from the bank account of an 83-year-old woman by forging her signature on a cheque.
The victim, Nirmal Wadhwa, is a resident of Sector 28-A.
Wadhwa told the police that she has an account in the Punjab and National Bank branch in Sector 28-C. She said she had recently given two cheques for ₹3.5 lakh to her daughter.
“But I received a text message on my mobile phone that ₹95,000 were debited from my account through a cheque, even though I never issued a cheque for that amount to anyone. I immediately visited the bank and found that someone had forged my signature on a cheque and withdrawn the amount,” the complainant submitted.
A cheating case was registered at the Sector-26 police station. A police officer said investigation was underway to identify the fraudster who submitted the cheque in the bank.