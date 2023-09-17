Chandigarh police bust flesh trade racket operating from Sector-32 spa

Police on Friday busted a flesh trade racket operating from a spa located in Sector 32-D in Chandigarh with the arrest of three persons, including two staff members.

Chandigarh police busted flesh trade racket operating from a spa in Sector 32. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Simranjeet Kaur, 32, of Ferozepur, manager at the Lotus Spa, Aman, 21, of Zirakpur, who worked as receptionist at the spa, and customer Hargun Singh Bhatia, 35, of Sector 21-A, Chandigarh.

Police rescued four women from the spa centre and sent them to Nari Niketan in Sector 26.

Police had sent a decoy customer after getting leads from the police control room regarding an immoral trafficking racket active at the spa.

“Hargun was sent to judicial custody and Simranjeet Kaur, and Aman to a two-day police remand. The efforts are going on to arrest the owner of the spa centre and other accused,” said the police.

The accused were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) and Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 34 police station.

