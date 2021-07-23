Chandigarh Police constable indicted for manhandling colleague

A constable of the Chandigarh Police, posted with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), has been indicted for indiscipline on the charge of manhandling his colleague.

Dilsher Singh Chandel, DSP, IRB (Administration), has sent an incident report to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and recommended constable Mohit Desval’s suspension.

As per sources, constable Deepak, in-charge of the store on IRB campus in Sarangpur, had asked Desval to move his belongings to the slot allotted to him. Irked over this, Desval manhandled Deepak, who escalated the matter to DSP Chandel.

Taking cognisance of the indiscipline, Desval was indicted and a report was sent to SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is also the IRB commandant.

Chahal said he had received the report, but was yet to go through it, adding that indiscipline in the force will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken.