 Chandigarh Police file chargesheet against trio for stabbing tailor to death
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh Police file chargesheet against trio for stabbing tailor to death

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Police have charged the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code

Three months after a 51-year-old tailor was stabbed to death after he resisted a robbery bid by three youths in Mauli Jagran on February 1, Chandigarh Police have filed a chargesheet against the accused.

The victim, Suresh Kumar, who worked as a tailor at Maya Garden, Zirakpur, was returning home with his monthly salary on February 1, when he was attacked by the trio. (Stock image)
Police have charged the accused, Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, all residents of Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, under Sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Suresh Kumar, who worked as a tailor at Maya Garden, Zirakpur, was returning home with his monthly salary on February 1, when he was attacked by the trio. The attack was witnessed by his son, who went out to look for his father after he didn’t return home by the usual time of 7 pm.

According to police, Kumar’s son saw three youths stabbing his father in the neck near Bawa parking in Mauli Jagran and fleeing.

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he succumbed to the stab injuries in the neck. Police had arrested the three accused within 24 hours and recovered the knife used in the crime.

Chandigarh

