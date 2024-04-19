Chandigarh Police foil dacoity plan with arrest of six

Police on Thursday arrested six men who were planning to commit dacoity in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. A cache of sharp-edged weapons, iron rods, cutters and blades were recovered from their possession, said Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

On a tip-off, police laid a trap to arrest Sajid, alias Chota, Ramji, Rajan, Parteek, Swaranjot and Jitender. Sajid, 40, a resident of Janta Colony, is the kingpin of the gang. The rest of the accused are residents of Mohali, and worked as scrap dealers and taxi drivers, said police.

The accused were arrested while they were planning dacoity in the jungle area of Sector 25 in their Mahindra Bolero Pikup. They also conducted a recce in Sector 22 and 24 as part of their conspiracy, said police, adding that the accused were previously involved in several robbery and dacoity cases.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station. The accused were produced in a court and remanded to two-day police custody.