Chandigarh Police nab three African nationals with drugs

The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch has dismantled an international and inter-state drug syndicate operating across the tricity and Delhi by arresting three African nationals. The accused in the custody of crime branch, Chandigarh Police. (HT)

On July 22, ASI Nasib Singh and his team, during patrolling, apprehended a Nigerian national, Imoru Damian, 31, residing in Kharar. He was found in possession of 62.60 gm amphetamine.

During interrogation, Damian disclosed details of the syndicate, leading to the arrest of Okoye Nnamdi, 31, another Nigerian national from Delhi, from whom police recovered 35.80 gm cocaine, 5.73 gm amphetamine and a Honda Accord car. Toufe Yosuof, 30, a South African national residing in Kharar, was also caught with 34.85 gm cocaine.

The foreign nationals, who entered India on medical and business visas and overstayed illegally, were connected to handlers abroad through WhatsApp, said police.

They supplied narcotics to youth in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, procuring drugs mainly from Delhi. They also exploited the network of Nigerian students living in Kharar to expand their business.

DSP Crime Dhiraj Kumar said, “This is a significant blow to the narcotics network operating in the tricity. The arrest of foreign nationals has revealed deeper international linkages. We are pursuing leads to dismantle the entire supply chain.”