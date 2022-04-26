Chandigarh Police probing Khalistani hand in Model Jail bomb scare
Having launched an investigation into the discovery of a bomb outside Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday, police are probing whether it was planted by Khalistani militants.
The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Others held guilty in the case, including Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Shamsher Singh and Gurmeet Singh, are also imprisoned here.
Working on the possibility of an attempt to break out some of these prisoners from the jail, Chandigarh Police have sent out a team to Nawanshahr in Punjab, where police had recently arrested two aides of Khalistani terrorist Harinder Singh Rinda for the Ropar police post blast last month.
On March 9, the eve of the 2022 Punjab assembly election result day, the accused had tried to blow up a police post at Kalma Mor in Ropar on the Nurpur Bedi-Nangal road. No loss of life was reported, but a side wall of the police post was damaged.
With the duo’s arrest, police had also recovered a tiffin bomb hidden by them in an abandoned well near their hideout in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. Rinda is said to be in Pakistan in ISI’s shelter.
Later, on Sunday, the anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police had also arrested a BKI terrorist, Charanjit Singh, alias Patialavi, from Mohali’s Dera Bassi. Wanted in Ludhiana’s Shingar Cinema bomb blast in 2007 and other cases, he was evading arrest since 2010.
Speaking about this, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Police teams have gone to question the accused in the Ropar police post blast case. Till now nothing concrete has come out of it.”
The SSP added that they suspected the involvement of some Khalistani organisations in planting the bomb near the jail, but it had yet to be confirmed.
Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, along with Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is now imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, had earlier escaped from Chandigarh’s Model Jail after digging a tunnel in 2004.
Meanwhile, security at the Model Jail has been amped up and police also searched the barracks of the prisoners, but recovered nothing suspicious.
After a National Security Guard (NSG) team from Haryana’s Manesar defused the bomb on Sunday, they took samples for inspection. A detailed report in this regard is awaited.
Police officials said prima facie, the bomb appeared to be made of RDX, but the exact chemical composition and quantity was unclear.
Meanwhile, the road, where the bomb was found, was reopened for traffic on Monday, but police presence continued at the spot.
-
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
-
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded ₹22.69 lakh relief
The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 18, 2018, The victim, Narinder Singh and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.
-
Vikramjit Middukhera murder accused now in Mohali police custody
The three assailants, arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera by the Delhi Police on March 29, were brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Mohali on production warrant on Monday. They were produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand. They were given shelter by a Punjabi singer's manager, who remains at large.
-
Mohali: Constable’s fake naka spree cut short by passer-by’s video
An alert passer-by's video of The constable, Harpreet Singh taking a ₹200 bribe from a commuter has landed a constable, who had been extracting money from unsuspecting people through fake nakas, in police net. The constable, Harpreet Singh, is posted with the Mohali Police Control Room, and lives at Modern Valley Society in Khanpur, Kharar. On catching a cab driver without documents, he demanded a ₹200 bribe to let him off.
