Chandigarh Police set up SIT to probe Haryana IPS officer’s death

Chandigarh Police chief Sagar Preet Hooda on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide by senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar on October 7. A special investigation team of the Chandigarh Police is probing the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, while his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar on Friday demanded the FIR be amended “to accurately reflect the names of all accused”, particularly Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur. (File photo)

The move comes after the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR on Thursday evening with charges of abetment to suicide and provisions of the SC/ST Act based on a “final note” by the 2001-batch IPS officer, who named Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya among 11 serving and retired officials for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

On Friday morning, Puran Kumar’s wife Amneet P Kumar, who is also a senior Haryana IAS officer, wrote to the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, questioning “incomplete information” in the first information report and demanded it be corrected “to accurately reflect the names of all accused”. Amneet also sought that “diluted sections of the SC/ST Act” that have been added in the FIR be amended.

The family has refused to allow the post-mortem to be conducted, three days after the 52-year-old Dalit officer allegedly shot himself in the basement of his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

“In view of the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations in the case registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Chandigarh Police has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and impartial probe,” DGP Hooda said.

The SIT, led by inspector general Pushpender Kumar, will investigate all aspects of FIR No. 156/2025, registered at the Sector 11 (West) police station.

The SIT comprises SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP (City) KM Priyanka, DSP (Traffic) Charanjit Singh Virk, sub divisional police officer (south) Gurjit Kaur, and the station house officer of the Sector 11 police station, inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana.

The SIT will collect evidence, examine witnesses, seek expert opinions, and prepare a final report in a time-bound manner. It, however, did not mention the deadline for the SIT to submit its report.

The DGP’s directive emphasises that “the investigation must be prompt, impartial, and comprehensive, given the seriousness of the matter”.

The SIT has also been authorised to co-opt other officers or experts if required.