Chandigarh Police cop convicted of seeking 10,000 bribe

Over eight years after a Chandigarh Police sub-inspector was arrested for seeking ₹10,000 to help a student leader secure bail, a special CBI court on Friday held him guilty. Chandigarh Police sub-inspector was arrested for seeking ₹ 10,000 to help a student leader secure bail. (HT FILE)

Then posted with the crime branch of UT police, sub-inspector (SI) Sushil Kumar was arrested from the District Court Complex in Sector 43 on June 3, 2015.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on September 4.

CBI had laid a trap outside a toilet at the court complex on the complaint of Gursewak of Shampura village, Rupnagar.

Gursewak had alleged that the SI sought the bribe from him for helping his brother Baljit Chaudhary secure bail in an Arms Act case registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Chaudhary, who was the chairman of PUSU, a home-bred student party at Panjab University, was arrested with .32-bore US-made gun without a legal licence in April 2014.

He was initially released on bail after a few weeks, but he didn’t appear during subsequent court hearings, following which his bail was cancelled. He was again arrested by Mohali police on February 15, 2015, and was lodged in the Rupnagar jail.

Gursewak had alleged that the SI sought money to help Chaudhary secure bail and not register new cases against him.

Since the SI had to appear in court for some hearing, he asked Gursewak to meet him at the District Court Complex.

But Gursewak, with his cousin, Lavkesh Singh of Mohali, approached the CBI office in Chandigarh on June 2, 2015.

Following a verification report by CBI inspector Subhash Chander, the accused was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at CBI, ACB, Chandigarh branch, on June 3.

After registering the FIR, CBI laid a trap the same day and caught the SI red-handed.

This is the second such conviction in a little over a month. On August 28, a special CBI court had sentenced another Chandigarh Police SI to four years in jail for accepting ₹15,000 as bribe in 2015.

The CBI had arrested the accused, Sewak Singh, from near a hotel in Sector 17 while accepting the bribe from a resident of Kaimbwala. The complainant had alleged that the SI, then posted at the Sector 3 police station, was demanding ₹20,000 from him for not registering a case against him.