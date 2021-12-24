Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Pregnant woman hangs self in Dhanas
Chandigarh: Pregnant woman hangs self in Dhanas

A pregnant woman hanged herself at her house in Dhanas, Chandigarh, while she was alone with her child; suicide came to light when neighbours came to the house on hearing the cries of her toddler
In Dhanas, a pregnant woman hanged herself at her house. The police took her to the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared her brought dead. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A pregnant woman hanged herself at her house in Dhanas, Chandigarh, while she was alone with her two-year-old child on Thursday.

The suicide came to light when the neighbours came to the house on hearing the cries of the child and informed the police. The police took her to the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and her family has been informed. Further action would be taken on statements of her family. No suicide note was found on the spot.

The police said her husband was out for work when she committed suicide. The husband told the police that when he left for work in the morning, he did not find anything unusual in his wife’s behaviour. He said his wife was unwell for some time and was under stress owing to an illness.

