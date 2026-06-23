Chandigarh Premier League turns Tau Devi Lal Stadium into tricity’s evening carnival

As the sun sets over Panchkula, the floodlights at Tau Devi Lal Stadium come alive, drawing hundreds of cricket enthusiasts for what has become one of the most exciting sporting attractions in the tricity this summer. The fourth edition of the Chandigarh Premier League (CPL), organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), has transformed local cricket into a spectacle that blends entertainment, competition and community engagement.

The tournament, which began on June 8 and is set to conclude with the final on June 26. (HT Photo)

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For 40-year-old Panchkula resident Ankit Sharma, evenings have taken on a festive flavour. Along with his friends and family, Sharma has become a regular at the stadium, soaking in the atmosphere that resembles a mini cricket carnival.

“As a fan, I am having great evening outings. I remember watching the Indian Cricket League matches at this very ground back in 2007 when I was a kid. To see high-quality cricket return here under lights is special. My favourite team is HIIMS Hawks, which is currently leading the standings,” Sharma says.

The ongoing tournament marks a significant shift in the CPL’s evolution. Earlier editions were held at Chandigarh’s Sector 16 Cricket Stadium and played during the daytime. With the floodlights at Sector 16 currently non-functional, UTCA shifted the league to the Panchkula stadium and seized the opportunity to elevate the tournament experience. For the first time, matches are being played under floodlights, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of professional franchise cricket leagues.

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{{^usCountry}} The move has paid rich dividends. The tournament, which began on June 8 and is set to conclude with the final on June 26, has witnessed enthusiastic crowds, increased online engagement and growing interest from talent scouts. Adding to the excitement, former India captain Kapil Dev is expected to attend matches in the coming days, while Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas is also likely to visit the venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move has paid rich dividends. The tournament, which began on June 8 and is set to conclude with the final on June 26, has witnessed enthusiastic crowds, increased online engagement and growing interest from talent scouts. Adding to the excitement, former India captain Kapil Dev is expected to attend matches in the coming days, while Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas is also likely to visit the venue. {{/usCountry}}

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The CPL features six franchise-based teams – defending champions Chandigarh Kings, HIIMS Hawks, Capital Strikers, Tricity Bashers, Rock Garden Warriors and Royal Titans. The competition has delivered thrilling contests and explosive batting displays, keeping spectators entertained throughout the fortnight-long tournament.

The numbers tell the story of a league embracing the T20 spirit. After 26 matches, batters have smashed an astonishing 418 sixes and 776 fours, highlighting the attacking brand of cricket on display.

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Tournaments stars

Leading the six-hitting charts is Capital Strikers captain Arjun Azad, who has launched an incredible 36 sixes into the stands. Close behind is Arnav Bansal of Chandigarh Kings with 26 maximums, while former Indian Premier League (IPL) batter Manan Vohra has contributed 18 sixes for HIIMS Hawks. Vohra has also dominated the boundary count, striking 43 fours, with Azad following closely on 37.

The bowlers have had their moments too despite the batting-friendly conditions. Rohit Dhanda of Chandigarh Kings tops the wicket charts with 12 wickets from nine matches, while Ivraj Ranauta (Royal Titans), Sahil Kumar (Capital Strikers) and Harjot Singh (Tricity Bashers) have claimed 11 wickets each.

Food stalls, entertainment zones

Beyond the cricket, organisers have focused heavily on creating an immersive fan experience. Food stalls, entertainment zones and fun activities for children have been integrated into the venue, ensuring families have reasons to stay long after the final ball is bowled. The tournament is also being live-streamed on YouTube, with social media updates helping fans stay connected throughout the competition.

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“We wanted this edition to be truly fan-engaging,” says UTCA president Saransh Tandon. “The idea was not just to organise cricket matches but to create an experience. We have food stalls, games for children and a very high standard of cricket. The IPL has shown how entertainment and sport can go hand-in-hand. Day-night matches naturally generate more excitement and attract more spectators.”

For UTCA founder and its first president Sanjay Tandon, the success of the league reflects how far cricket administration in Chandigarh has come since the association received BCCI affiliation.

“I remember when we were building UTCA operations from scratch after getting affiliated with the BCCI. To now conduct a franchise-based T20 league on this scale is immensely satisfying,” he says. “Most importantly, we want players to benefit from this platform. IPL scouts are watching these matches and this is an opportunity for local talent to gain recognition.”

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Women’s edition coming soon

The association’s ambitions extend beyond men’s cricket. UTCA was planning to host its inaugural women’s T20 league before the men’s tournament but postponed it until September due to the unavailability of leading Chandigarh cricketers such as Nandini Sharma and Kashvee Gautam.

“We are committed to promoting women’s cricket aggressively,” says Tandon, who is also a member of the Women’s Premier League Governing Council. “Our aim is to help local players earn WPL contracts and eventually represent India.”