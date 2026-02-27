Chandigarh: Property consultants flag share-wise property sale in Sector 9

The Chandigarh Property Consultants Association has alleged violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the UT administration imposing restrictions on share-wise property sales in Chandigarh. On January 10, 2023, the Supreme Court barred the conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in heritage sectors (Sectors 1 to 30). (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference, association president Vikram Chopra and other office-bearers stated that a 79.08% share of House No. 341 in Sector 9 was reportedly transferred at the estate office. Chopra alleged that the share transfer was executed on February 26 and physical possession has also been handed over to the buyer.

He stated that the action was taken at the request of a bank and that the auction was conducted pursuant to orders of the Bombay high court. However, they alleged that the transfer contradicted the administration’s own guidelines. Chopra argued that if a property share can be transferred without a blood relation clause, why are similar transfers being blocked in other cases?

The association has demanded the immediate resumption of share-wise registrations, citing a potential revenue loss of nearly ₹600 crore. They claim the current SOP appeared ambiguous and contradictory, creating confusion among property owners and buyers.

On January 10, 2023, the Supreme Court barred the conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in heritage sectors (Sectors 1 to 30). It directed that the Heritage Committee examine redensification in these sectors, following which the UT administration would consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 and the 2017 Apartment Rules, subject to final approval by the Centre.

In line with the court’s observations, the UT administration imposed a ban on share transfers outside the family, as well as a halt on approving building plans for properties co-owned by unrelated individuals.